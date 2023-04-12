Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) versus Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Head to Head Review

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.54%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 294.84%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -138.24% N/A -53.75% Sutro Biopharma -175.89% -54.42% -31.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $211.04 million 2.94 -$291.75 million ($3.76) -2.07 Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 3.90 -$119.20 million ($2.37) -1.85

Sutro Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Coherus BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

