Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $218.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $228.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day moving average is $230.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

