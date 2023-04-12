Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) vs. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Head-To-Head Review

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContextLogic has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $571.00 million 0.40 -$384.00 million ($0.56) -0.58

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Onion Global and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 1 0 1 0 2.00

ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,245.98%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -67.25% -54.90% -35.39%

Summary

ContextLogic beats Onion Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.