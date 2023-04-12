Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) & Its Peers Financial Review

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.40% -18.08% 1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -4.97 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.13 billion $196.01 million 10.06

Risk and Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 399 2315 3297 76 2.50

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. peers beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

