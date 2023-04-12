Pineapple Energy (PEGY) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s competitors have a beta of 3.42, indicating that their average stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.85 Pineapple Energy Competitors $734.98 million $11.90 million -11.64

Pineapple Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pineapple Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 199 597 1210 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 308.76%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 61.21%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Pineapple Energy competitors beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

