VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) vs. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Head to Head Review

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -18.99% -56.07% -25.89% Pinterest -3.43% -2.25% -1.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $45.84 million 0.26 -$8.71 million ($0.31) -1.11 Pinterest $2.80 billion 6.88 -$96.05 million ($0.15) -187.92

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VIQ Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VIQ Solutions and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 11 9 0 2.45

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $1.13, suggesting a potential upside of 227.51%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $28.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1.91%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Pinterest.

Volatility and Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats VIQ Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

