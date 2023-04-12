The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several analysts recently commented on MTW shares. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Manitowoc stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $523.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manitowoc by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.