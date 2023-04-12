NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$11.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

NFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFI opened at C$7.88 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$15.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.88.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.