Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.64.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $83,088.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,847.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after buying an additional 1,495,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after buying an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

