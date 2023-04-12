Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several research firms have commented on HIBB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hibbett Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.