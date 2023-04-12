Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($51.36).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.30) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.49) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($57.59) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.44) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,800 ($47.06) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($52.76), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($87,634,820.80). 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,297 ($53.21) on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,359.41 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,329 ($53.61). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,633.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 38.12 ($0.47) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 5,627.38%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

