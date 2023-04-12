NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,900 ($85.45).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.88) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.59) to GBX 7,500 ($92.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.30) to GBX 6,500 ($80.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,452 ($79.90) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,750.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,009.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.48. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,306 ($53.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,082 ($87.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,614.04%.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.57), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($427,019.20). 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

