Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Sanofi stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

