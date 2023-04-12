Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$70.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

AFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE AFN opened at C$58.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$28.80 and a 52 week high of C$63.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.25.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -22.39%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

