SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $14.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

SITC opened at $11.88 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

