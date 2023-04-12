Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $55.69

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

