Brokerages Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Target Price at $36.50

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of OSTK opened at $18.92 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $854.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.