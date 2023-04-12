Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Stock Down 2.4 %
LOV stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Further Reading
