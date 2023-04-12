Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

LOV stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

About Spark Networks

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

