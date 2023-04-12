Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $108.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 4,152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

