Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $0.63 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.66.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
