Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $0.63 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenbrook TMS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

