Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

