American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

