Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
