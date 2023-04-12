Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $23,090,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

