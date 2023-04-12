Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.0 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,194 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,178,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 50,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.