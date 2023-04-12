Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.55.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.