Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden bought 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.