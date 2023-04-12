Reviewing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 37.44% 35.68% 15.00% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.70 $1.21 billion $19.55 1.88 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Callon Petroleum and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 5 4 0 2.44 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $58.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.20%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -52.1, indicating that its share price is 5,310% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. operates as an energy company. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas properties predominately in the central and western United States. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

