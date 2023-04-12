JTC (LON:JTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 880 ($10.90) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JTC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.65) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14,530.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 710.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 731.11. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 563 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 860 ($10.65).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

