AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.