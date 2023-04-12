AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Head to Head Analysis

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMAYA Global and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend -132.22% -2.66% -1.28%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.47 -$329.91 million ($1.34) -1.08

This table compares AMAYA Global and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMAYA Global and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 3 3 0 2.50

TerrAscend has a consensus target price of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 120.11%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Summary

TerrAscend beats AMAYA Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

