NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 240 ($2.97) in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
NCC Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 90.30 ($1.12) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £281.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,128.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29.
NCC Group Cuts Dividend
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Further Reading
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.