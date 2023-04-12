NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 240 ($2.97) in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

NCC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 90.30 ($1.12) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £281.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,128.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

NCC Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Further Reading

