Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $220,000.00 41.99 -$20.27 million ($0.78) -0.34 LeMaitre Vascular $161.65 million 7.26 $20.64 million $0.93 57.10

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and LeMaitre Vascular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,372.82%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.84%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -192.32% -87.43% LeMaitre Vascular 12.77% 9.00% 7.81%

Volatility & Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Plus Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

