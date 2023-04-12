Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AGLE opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
