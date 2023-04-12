JTC (LON:JTC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JTC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.65) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.90) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.00) on Tuesday. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 563 ($6.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 860 ($10.65). The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,530.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 710.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 731.11.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

