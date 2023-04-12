Reviewing TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) & WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19% WidePoint -25.06% -26.17% -12.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDCX and WidePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $664.12 million 1.83 $78.04 million $0.51 16.65 WidePoint $94.10 million 0.19 -$23.58 million ($2.70) -0.74

Analyst Recommendations

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TDCX and WidePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

TDCX currently has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 47.82%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than WidePoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TDCX has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TDCX beats WidePoint on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

