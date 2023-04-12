StockNews.com Upgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of AROW stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,290.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $98,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

