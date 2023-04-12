West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) versus Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Critical Survey

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 34.74% 21.52% 1.31% Hilltop 7.95% 5.22% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilltop 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

West Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Hilltop has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given West Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Hilltop.

42.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. West Bancorporation pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hilltop has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Hilltop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $133.56 million 2.24 $46.40 million $2.75 6.55 Hilltop $1.42 billion 1.29 $113.13 million $1.62 17.51

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Hilltop on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

