Analyzing Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -116.79% -50.57% -36.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and Ekso Bionics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 8.72 N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $12.91 million 1.66 -$15.08 million ($1.16) -1.39

Analyst Ratings

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hesai Group and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hesai Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.60%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 459.01%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Ekso Bionics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

