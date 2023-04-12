TUI (LON:TUI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TUI. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.23) price target on TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.62).

TUI stock opened at GBX 567 ($7.02) on Tuesday. TUI has a one year low of GBX 539.80 ($6.68) and a one year high of GBX 2,508 ($31.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,468.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 863.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

