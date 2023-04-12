Artivion (NYSE:AORT) versus iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Financial Contrast

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -28.27% -35.85% -19.81% Artivion -6.12% 0.74% 0.27%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and Artivion, as provided by MarketBeat.

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $152.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Artivion has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.17%. Given Artivion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artivion is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Artivion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $410.92 million 9.77 -$116.15 million ($3.89) -34.15 Artivion $313.79 million 1.76 -$19.19 million ($0.48) -28.21

Artivion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artivion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artivion beats iRhythm Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment offers cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

