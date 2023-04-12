SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $36.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.06.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,681,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

