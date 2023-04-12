Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQM. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

