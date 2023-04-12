VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) PT Lowered to GBX 700

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 715 ($8.85) to GBX 700 ($8.67) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at GBX 375 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 409.82. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 350 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 667.97 ($8.27). The firm has a market cap of £404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,173.91%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

