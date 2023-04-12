Woodbois (LON:WBI) Given New GBX 3 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Woodbois Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of LON:WBI opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Woodbois has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.04. The company has a market cap of £23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Woodbois alerts:

Woodbois Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.