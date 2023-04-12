Woodbois (LON:WBI) Given New GBX 3 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Woodbois Stock Down 13.6 %
Shares of LON:WBI opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Woodbois has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.04. The company has a market cap of £23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.10.
Woodbois Company Profile
