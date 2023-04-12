Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRV opened at $173.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.56 and its 200 day moving average is $179.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.