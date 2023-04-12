Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $38.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.79. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,114,788. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

