Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GTY opened at $34.39 on Friday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 91.98%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.