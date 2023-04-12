Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $68.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

