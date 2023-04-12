Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $68.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

