Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $123.83

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.