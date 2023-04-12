Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $123.83

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.83.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $116.89.
Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
